Doris Ann Gavins
3445 - 2020
Doris Ann Gavins

Tallahassee - Doris Ann Gavins, 77, of Tallahassee, died Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at home. She was born October 15, 1942, in Quincy, Fl., to Arthur and Eva Mae Bass.

She is survived by her son, James (Terri) Gavins Jr. of Tallahassee; five grandchildren; David Stelter, Adriane Joyner, Ashley Jones, James (Amber) Gavins III, Erica Stelter; seven great-grandchildren; Emilee, Mollie, Kaylee, Lexie, Katie, Wesley, Marlayna; a brother Grady (Gail) Bass; nephew, Robert (Debbie) Bass; niece, Debbie Bass; sister-in-law, Debbie Bradford and her beloved pet, Kody.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gavins, her parents, Arthur & Eva Mae Bass, and her father & mother in-law, Edgar & Willie Gavins.

Doris was a long-time resident of Tallahassee where she lived since leaving her childhood home in Quincy. She graduated from Quincy High School in 1960 and married James Gavins December 4, 1964. Doris worked for the State of Florida from 1961 to 2001 when she retired from the Department of Revenue.

She was an avid softball player, coach, and fan. She passed her love of the sport to her son James and great granddaughter Emilee. She loved to paint and garden. She enjoyed antiquing and visiting garage sales on the weekends.

A Memorial will be held at a later date.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
