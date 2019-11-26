Services
Tallahassee - Doris Ann Manning was born in Quitman, GA, on October 26, 1934, and passed away on November 12, 2019, in Tallahassee. Doris was predeceased by her first son, Tony Manning, and is survived by her younger son, Antoney Manning, granddaughter Taliyah Manning, brothers Isaac Jackson and Leverne Jackson, sister Dorothy Jackson and four nieces and nephews. A memorial service and celebration of her life will be held at 7:00 p.m. on December 5th in the Adams Chapel at First Baptist Church of Tallahassee, 108 W. College Ave, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
