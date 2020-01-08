Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Anderson Chapel AME Church
Viewing
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Doris Baldwin Harrison Obituary
Doris Baldwin Harrison

Tallahassee, FL - Doris Rhodan Baldwin Harrison, 57, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday, January 11, at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in St. Phillip Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Doris was a 1983 Lincoln High graduate, later graduating from FAMU's CETA Program. She was an accomplished painter. Survivors include her daughter, Deandra Baldwin; son, Xavier Harrison; grandchild, Jalil Smith; sisters, Willie Mae (Andrew Sr.) Footman, Cornelia (Gunsie) Brunson, Arbedella (Michael) Logan, Sarah Baldwin, Leola (Michael) Jenkins and Lottie (Corey) Brooks; brother, Leroy Baldwin and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
