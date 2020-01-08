|
Doris Baldwin Harrison
Tallahassee, FL - Doris Rhodan Baldwin Harrison, 57, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Funeral services are 12 noon Saturday, January 11, at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in St. Phillip Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Saturday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Doris was a 1983 Lincoln High graduate, later graduating from FAMU's CETA Program. She was an accomplished painter. Survivors include her daughter, Deandra Baldwin; son, Xavier Harrison; grandchild, Jalil Smith; sisters, Willie Mae (Andrew Sr.) Footman, Cornelia (Gunsie) Brunson, Arbedella (Michael) Logan, Sarah Baldwin, Leola (Michael) Jenkins and Lottie (Corey) Brooks; brother, Leroy Baldwin and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020