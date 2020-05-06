|
Doris Beasley Cox
Quincy -
Doris Beasley Cox, 88, of Quincy, Florida, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Doris was born in Tallahassee, Florida on October 16, 1931. She graduated from Leon High School in 1949 and worked for the Leon County School Board. Doris married the love of her life, her husband Ralph Cox, on February 20, 1955. She lived the rest of her life on the family farm in Gadsden County where she raised 3 children and had 7 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren. She was happily married to Ralph for 52 years until his passing in 2007. Doris lived an active full life and was known for her loving spirit. She loved spending time with family and friends. She found so much pleasure in cooking wonderful home-cooked meals for all to enjoy. She was a loyal member of Hopewell United Methodist Church where she taught youth Sunday School for many years. She was like a second Mom to all her nieces/nephews. She enjoyed taking care of all her grandchildren through the years when needed and was very proud of her 3 great-grandchildren.
She is survived by son Mo Cox and wife Lynn Cox of Quincy, daughter Lynn Cox Cailteux of Tallahassee, son Melvin Cox and wife Lara Cox of Tallahassee; 9 grandchildren, Josh Cox ( Rosie), Taylor Cox(Beth), Walker Cox, Brian Cailteux, Brandon Cailteux, Sara Cox and Austin Cox; 3 great grandchildren, Jesus Cox, Allison Cox and Addie Cox. She is also survived many loving Beasley and Cox nieces and nephews.
She was proceeded in death by her husband Ralph Cox, her parents Mr. and Mrs. A. L. Beasley, her brother Red Beasley and sister-in-law Frances Beasley, her son-in-law Richard Cailteux.
Funeral service will be at 11:00 AM on Friday, May 8, 2020, at Hopewell United Methodist Church on Drane Smith Road, Bettstown Community, followed by interment at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Memorial contributions may be made in care of the church treasurer to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 865 Bettstown Road, Quincy, FL 32352, or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee Fl 32308-5428.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 8, 2020