Doris Bell Simms
Tallahassee, FL - Doris "Smokey" Lynette Bell Simms, 49, of Tallahassee passed on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the Old West Enrichment Center, with burial in Piney Grove Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). She was a superb cook and had been the Deli manager at Harvey's Supermarket, where she worked for over 25 years. Cherishing precious memories are her husband, Timothy T. Simms; daughters: Nekeisha Cromartie and Brana Evans; son: Timothy Simms, Jr.; sisters: Mary King, Jewel (Lionel) Frazier, Daisy (Tyrone) Johnson, Ruth Hinson, Barbara (David) Williams, Carla Williams, Essie Ponder and Denise Battles; brothers: Willie F. Bell, Jack Garrett, Jr. and Sammie Battles and numerous other relatives. Doris' parents, L.C. Battles and Julia Mae Bell and her mother-in-law, Windelon Seymore all preceded her in death.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.
