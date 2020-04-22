Services
Grace Lutheran Church-Elca
2919 Miccosukee Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Doris Jean Albers


1932 - 2020
Doris Jean Albers Obituary
Doris Jean Albers

Tallahassee - Doris Jean Hardtke Albers, daughter of Raymond and Pearl Hardtke, was born in Detroit, Michigan on March 17, 1932. She was a dedicated, loving wife to Reverend Arthur Libby Albers for 54 years. She was a devoted mother who spent her early years raising eight children. She and her husband put their hearts and souls into the building of Garden of Peace Lutheran Church in St. Petersburg, FL, where Doris volunteered and worked tirelessly in many capacities for over three decades. She is predeceased by her husband of 54 years, Arthur, and a granddaughter, Kari. She is survived by her brothers Bill and David Hardtke, her children, Art, Jean, Rick, Kris-Tena, Cynthia, Sharon, David and Tim and her eighteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

The family will have a private memorial service, in respect of social distancing guidelines. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Grace Lutheran Church, 2919 Miccosukee Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 or the .

To leave online condolences and to view and sign the guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwood.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 22, 2020
