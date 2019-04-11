Services
Clary-Glenn Funeral Home - Defuniak Springs
230 Park Ave.
Defuniak Springs, FL 32435
850-892-2511
Doris Johnson Wright Obituary
Doris Johnson Wright

Pensacola - Mrs. Doris Johnson Wright, age 97, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born October 12, 1921 in Pensacola, Florida to Ola Christian and Viola Finney Johnson.

Mrs. Wright was a resident of Cantonment, Florida. She was a Christian by faith. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and sister. She owned and operated JJ's Sunkin Sub in Tallahassee, Florida for over 20 years. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family. She was also very competitive.

Mrs. Wright was preceded in death by her father and mother; her husband Johnnie Wright; her sisters, Ruby Rodgers, Jane Clinton, Dorothy White, and Faye Schneidewind; her son, Dale Newton; and her daughter, Veda Newton.

Mrs. Wright is survived by her son, Clyde "Fig" Newton of Texas; one daughter, Loyace N. Mauldin of Cantonment, Florida; five grandchildren, Dale Newton Jr,. and wife LaFonda, Renelle Herndon and husband Jim, Dawn Newton, Matthew Newton and wife Heather, and Kara Kempf and husband Michael; and eight great grandchildren, Tyler, Jessica, Kennedy, Landon, Morgan, Allora, Korsen, and Elijah.

A time of visitation will be held from 1:00~2:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel, 230 Park Avenue, DeFuniak Springs, Florida 32435.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, April 12, 2019 at Clary-Glenn Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Bud Jennings officiating.

Those serving as pallbearers will be Mike Kempf, Ron Garver, Joe Wright, Gary Wright, Clyde Newton, and Bobby Quigley.

Flowers are being accepted.

Burial will follow in Magnolia Cemetery.

You may view obituaries, offer condolences and sign the guest book at www.clary-glenn.com.

Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes & Crematory is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 11, 2019
