Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Doris Leona Dalton Stoutamire


1936 - 2020
Doris Leona Dalton Stoutamire Obituary
Doris Leona Dalton Stoutamire

Blue Creek -

Doris Leona Dalton Stoutamire, 83, of Blue Creek, went to Heaven on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born in Bristol, Florida, on May 28, 1936 to Oscar Winton Dalton and Sallie Phillips Dalton, and was the youngest of nine children.

She was a 1956 graduate of Liberty County High School. She married Davis Stoutamire on March 23, 1956 and enjoyed 63 years together, lIving in both Port St. Joe and later retiring to Blue Creek.

She was well known for her deep love of her faith, family and friends. She was known as the best cook in the family, never met a dessert she didn't like or a sale she could pass up, and was an avid baseball fan. She was a faithful member of First Pentecostal Holiness Church in Port St. Joe and attended Grace United Methodist Church in Hosford. She also enjoyed spending time with two special friends: Janelle Johnson and Maxine Summers.

She is survived by her husband, Davis Stoutamire, and their five children: Sheila Fletcher (Curt), Wade Stoutamire (Joycebeth), Connie Stoutamire (Dennis Carroll), Marcia Stoutamire, and Nancy DiSalvo (John). She is also survived by her brother, Carlton Dalton; her sisters-in-law, Jean Ris and Edwinna Dalton; eight grandchildren (Jinny, Jesse, Tami, Will, Megan, Lee, Corry and Crystal); six great grandchildren (Kasson, Brittney, Christopher, Morgan, Wyatt and Virgil); and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be made to Covenant Care Hospice, Marianna Branch, or Grace United Methodist Church in Hosford.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, Fl., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020
