Doris Mae Fletcher Moore
Doris Mae Fletcher Moore - 96, went to be with our Lord on December 25th, 2019.
Doris was born in Chicago, Illinois, on October 10, 1923 to Frank Bartels Fletcher and Elenor Marie Herforth. Doris is survived by her husband of 73 years, James Moore, her brother, Frank Fletcher (Dee), her four daughters, Katie Cesaro (Vince), Cherie Moore, Diane Whittington (Wallace) and Jennifer Tyler (James), her eight beloved grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great grandson. Doris was preceeded in death by her sisters Vivian and Audrey.
Doris and Jim loved the American Legion, dancing to the Tallahassee Swing Band well into their early 90's.
In 2019, Doris and Jim moved back home to be with their family in Michigan. Doris passed on Christmas Day surrounded by her family that loved her dearly.
We love you and miss you dearly Mom and Grandma.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020