Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery,
Doris Parramore


1920 - 2020
Quincy - Doris Ethel Mason Parramore passed away peaceably Wednesday, January 15, 2020. The Graveside visitation and funeral will be Saturday, January 18, at Hillcrest Cemetery, visitation will be at 10:00 AM followed by the service at 11:00 AM.

She was born December 21, 1920, in Randolph County, Georgia. At the young age of 12 she took on the responsibility of being mother to her three young brothers as their mother passed away.

Upon finishing school she married Eugene Parramore, on March 9, 1941, moved to Quincy where they built their little house on the hill and lived until her death. Over the years she spent a lot of time helping others with their children. In addition she worked at Shaw's Dry Goods, Conerly Bootery and Happy Hours Kindergarten.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Quincy and was very active in the Children's Department as long as her health would let her. She was a real prayer warrior for her church and anyone who needed it. When someone asked her to pray for them she would say," I'll pray for you at my sink." her favorite praying place was her kitchen sink.

She leaves behind a multitude of nieces, nephews, and other dear friends. She was peceded in death by her husband, Eugene Parramore, her parents, Ethel and Troy Mason, her three brothers; John Frank (Skinny) Mason, Robert H (Bob) Mason, DeVane Mason, and a nephew, Harry Mason.

She will always be remembered as a good conversationalist, being strong willed, her honesty, kindness, and quick wit.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Baptist Church, P. O. Box 70, Quincy, FL 32353 or the .

Independent Funeral Home (850-875-1529) is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 16 to Jan. 18, 2020
