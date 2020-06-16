Doris Smith Ford
Monticello, FL - Doris Smith Ford, 85, of Monticello went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 11, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Ford family. She was a devoted member of Pleasant Grove where she served as a Church mother and member of the Kitchen Committee. She had been a Deli manager for Winn-Dixie. Cherishing precious memories are her daughter, Tonya Ford (Marvin) Morris and sons: Carl (Lillia) Ford and Bruce (Ranette) Ford; 20 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Her husband John Ford, Sr.; son, John Ford, Jr. and daughter, Ann Ford all preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 16 to Jun. 18, 2020.