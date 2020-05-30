Doris Sykes Chandler
1923 - 2020
Doris Sykes Chandler

Quincy - Doris Sykes Chandler, age 96, of Quincy, Florida, went Home to be with her Lord on Friday, May 29, 2020. She was born December 29, 1923 in Bristol, Florida, the second child of JD and Susie Johnson Sykes.

Doris was a graduate of Liberty County High School. She was a military wife for twenty years as her husband, J. Robert Chandler, served in the U.S. Navy. They returned to Quincy, Florida to open their business, Chandler's Hamburgers. Doris managed the business until 2006 when she retired and moved to Lake Seminole in Bainbridge, Georgia.

Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Chandler, her daughter Sherry Chandler Smith, and her son, Bob Chandler, and a grandson and great-grandson. . She is survived by her daughter, Debbie (Mark) of Gardendale, Alabama; her son, Scotty (Beverly) of Panama City Beach, Florida; her son, Shelly (Carole) of Bonifay, Florida; her son-in-law, Jerry Smith (Dwain) of Quincy; and her daughter-in-law, Robbie Susan Chandler, also of Quincy. Her brothers, Watson Sykes and JD Sykes also preceded her in death. She is survived by a loving sister-in-law, Belle Sykes, nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and many special nieces and nephews.

A private family graveside celebration will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at Hillcrest Cemetery in Quincy. Memorial gifts may be given to Quincy First Baptist Church, 210 West Washington Street, Quincy, Florida 32351.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Hillcrest Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
