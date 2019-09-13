|
|
Pastor Emeritus Dorothy A. Lee
Port St. John - Pastor Emeritus Dorothy A. Lee passed away on September 8, 2019 in Rockledge, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Freeman Lee Sr. and the late Mother Osie Mae White Lee. Homegoing service will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Tabernacle COCWIH (12425 Blue Star Highway, Gretna) with interment in the Fox and Francis White Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019