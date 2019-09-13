Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Tabernacle COCWIH
12425 Blue Star Highway
Gretna, FL
View Map
Pastor Emeritus Dorothy A. Lee

Pastor Emeritus Dorothy A. Lee Obituary
Pastor Emeritus Dorothy A. Lee

Port St. John - Pastor Emeritus Dorothy A. Lee passed away on September 8, 2019 in Rockledge, Florida. She was the daughter of the late Freeman Lee Sr. and the late Mother Osie Mae White Lee. Homegoing service will be 11 AM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Tabernacle COCWIH (12425 Blue Star Highway, Gretna) with interment in the Fox and Francis White Memorial Cemetery in Troy, Alabama. Bradwell Mortuary of Quincy is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 13, 2019
