Dorothy CottonSopchoppy. FL - Dorothy Ann Bell Cotton, 64, of Sopchoppy, FL unexpectedly passed on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Mt. Trial Memorial Cemetery (Buckhorn II). Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Dorothy was a lifelong resident of Sopchoppy and had been a CNA at Wakulla Manor. She also was a member of Miracle Deliverance Center No 2. Survivors include her husband, Charles Cotton; daughters: Katrena (DeForest) Williams, Felisha Bell and Shameka Cotton; mother, Susie Hines Allen; brother, Willie (Gwendolyn) Allen; sisters: Phyllis (Isiah) Harvey and Gail Freeman; seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends. Her father, Robert Allen, preceded her in death.