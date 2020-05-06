|
|
Dorothy Crittenden
St. Petersburg - Ms. Dorothy Crittenden, 77 years of age, of St. Petersburg, FL, departed this life on Sunday, May 03, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories: one son, Kevin Galloway, Quincy, FL, one brother, James Crittenden(Maggie), Tallahassee, FL, one sister, Doris Bouie, Quincy, FL, 2 grands; 4 great grands. Visitation will be from 2pm - 6pm, Friday, May 8, 2020 at Williams Funeral Home, Quincy, FL. Graveside Service will be 11:00 am, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Crittenden family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020