Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church
Quincy, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dennis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Dennis

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Dorothy Dennis Obituary
Dorothy Dennis

Quincy - Mrs. Dorothy Dennis, 75 years of age of, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son, Henry Dennis, Jr.(Sophia), one daughter, Daisy Dennis, both of Quincy, FL. four brothers, Pastor Robert James Lovett (Carol), Lance Lovett, Todd Lovett (Mona), and Eric Lovett all of Rochester, NY, two sisters, Brenda Shaw (Jim), Bridgette Lovett, both of Rochester, NY, 7 grands; 1 great grand. Visitation will be from 2 PM - 7 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church, Quincy, FL, with burial; at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the services for the Dennis family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
View All Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now