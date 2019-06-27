|
|
Dorothy Dennis
Quincy - Mrs. Dorothy Dennis, 75 years of age of, Quincy, FL, departed this life on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Quincy, FL. She leaves to cherish her precious memories, one son, Henry Dennis, Jr.(Sophia), one daughter, Daisy Dennis, both of Quincy, FL. four brothers, Pastor Robert James Lovett (Carol), Lance Lovett, Todd Lovett (Mona), and Eric Lovett all of Rochester, NY, two sisters, Brenda Shaw (Jim), Bridgette Lovett, both of Rochester, NY, 7 grands; 1 great grand. Visitation will be from 2 PM - 7 pm, Friday, June 28, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Greater Tanner Chapel AME Church, Quincy, FL, with burial; at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME of Quincy, Florida will be providing the services for the Dennis family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019