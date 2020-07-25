1/
Dorothy E. Davis
1933 - 2020
Dorothy E. Davis

Dorothy E. Davis, age 87, passed away on July 24, 2020, in Sparr, Florida. She was born on May 9, 1933, to William (Bill) and Carmen C Jones, in Hosford, Florida. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger and given half a chance, she would share her faith in the Lord with them.

She is preceded by her husband, J.W. Davis, Jr. and brother, Eugene Jones.

She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Davis, Don (Mechelle) Davis, Glen (NIta) Davis and daughter, Sharlene Davis: six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Eliam Cemetery, Melrose, FL.

Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
1
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Eliam Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Countryside Funeral Home
9185 NE Jacksonville Road
Anthony, FL 32617
352-620-2006
