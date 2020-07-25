Dorothy E. Davis



Dorothy E. Davis, age 87, passed away on July 24, 2020, in Sparr, Florida. She was born on May 9, 1933, to William (Bill) and Carmen C Jones, in Hosford, Florida. She was a faithful and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She never met a stranger and given half a chance, she would share her faith in the Lord with them.



She is preceded by her husband, J.W. Davis, Jr. and brother, Eugene Jones.



She is survived by her sons, Jimmy Davis, Don (Mechelle) Davis, Glen (NIta) Davis and daughter, Sharlene Davis: six grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.



A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, August 1, 2020, in Eliam Cemetery, Melrose, FL.



Arrangements under the care of Countryside Funeral Home, Anthony, FL.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store