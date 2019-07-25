Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
5:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Dorothy Flanagan

Tallahassee, FL - Dorothy Katrine Banks Flanagan, 82, passed at home on Sunday, July 21, 2019. Funeral services are 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Born in Quincy, FL, Mrs. Flanagan was a retired certified nurse's assistant. Cherishing her memory are her son, Henry (Winifred) Banks, Sr.; grandchildren: Henry Banks, Jr., Wanda Smith, Elizabeth, Gerald and Terald Banks; and several great-grandchildren, sisters, brothers, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019
