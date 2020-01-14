|
Dorothy Jane Yancey
Havana - Dorothy Jane Yancey, 95, of Havana, Florida, took her last earthly breath and met her Lord and Savior on Saturday, January 11, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family.
The fourth of seven children, she was born to the late Andrew Jackson and Della Jane Holmes May on February 9, 1924 in Morgan County, Alabama. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, William Lawrence Yancey; grandson, Jeffery Lassiter; and siblings, Hilda May Porter (Arthur), Ada Fay Britt (Louis), James Willard May (Ella Fosteen), Jackson Harold May (Vernie Lucille) and Beth May Walden; and a sister-in-law, Marie May.
She was a dedicated homemaker, who dearly loved her family. A faithful member for 46 years at Fellowship Baptist Church, she sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, Training Union and was a deacon's wife.
Survivors include three daughters, Marcia Wilke (Wayne), Jackie Lassiter and Gloria Henderson (Jerry); two sons, Gary Yancey (Judy) and Doyle Yancey (Audrey); eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brother, Hoyett L. May, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 7:30 PM, Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home. The funeral is 11:00 AM, Friday, January 17, 2020, at Fellowship Baptist Church, with interment following at Tallahassee Memory Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Fellowship Baptist Church Building Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020