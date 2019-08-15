Services
Wells Funeral Homes
296 West Main Street
Waynesville, NC 28786
(828) 456-3535
Dorothy Jean Barr

Dorothy Jean Barr Obituary
Dorothy Jean Barr

Waynesville, NC - Dorothy Jean Barr, 88, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at her residence in Waynesville, North Carolina.

A native of Akron, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late Clyde Lewis and Edna May White. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Clement Barr.

Dorothy was a member of Killearn United Methodist Church in Tallahassee, Florida. She was a retired school educator with Broward County School System; was a Master quilter and was President of her quilting Guild. Dorothy loved adventure and traveling with her husband; and enjoyed watching Westerns on television.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Carol Barr Platt, and her husband, Frank, of Waynesville; two sons, Brian Scott Barr, and his wife, Patricia, of Hendersonville and Mark Wesley Barr, and his wife, Cheryl, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; sister, Joy Sorenson; nine grandchildren, Dayne Clements Johnson, and his wife, Britney; Cody Cameron Johnson, Shelly Platt Tallent, Clyde Scott Barr, and his wife, Aniela, Emily Faye, and her husband, Cameron Smith, Matthew, Luke, Timothy and Johnathan Barr; four great-grandchildren; and a niece, Linda Kleppe.

A Private Family Service will be held at a later date.

The care of Mrs. Barr has been entrusted to Wells Funeral Homes and an online memorial register is available at "Obituaries" at: www.wellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019
