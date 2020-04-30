Services
Dorothy Steele
Dorothy Jean Steele Obituary
Dorothy Jean Steele

Jean Steele passed away Thursday evening, April 23, 2020 at the age of 90. Jean was born in Paint Borough, Pennsylvania on December 21, 1929. She grew up in Winber, Pennsylvania where she played the piano for the church choir. She attended college at State Teachers College of Indiana in Pennsylvania and received a degree in education. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Steele in Winber and had their first child, Donald. Soon after, they moved to south Florida where Jean taught elementary school for 30 years. While living in Ft. Lauderdale, they had two more sons, Thomas and Robert.

Jean enjoyed teaching school, going to church and teaching Sunday School, and spending time with her three sons. After Jean retired, she and Bill moved to Pompano where she volunteered as a reading tutor in nearby elementary schools. They enjoyed summers in their Linville, North Carolina home. In 2012, after her husband died, Jean moved to Tallahassee where she lived at Westminster Oaks until she passed away.

Jean loved her family. Throughout her life, she dedicated her heart and soul to her children and grandchildren. She was a fan of the Wizard of Oz, given her first name, Dorothy. She loved God. In spite of Alzheimer's and arthritic fingers, she played the piano at Westminster Oaks' hymn sings. Her loving spirit will be greatly missed.

Jean is survived by her three sons and their families: Donald (Jo Ann), Thomas (Vivian), and Robert (Lynn); grandchildren: Robert D. Steele, Andrea (Adam) Taylor, Michael (Erin) Hernandez, David (Catarina) Steele, Megan Steele, and Robert H. Steele; and three great grandchildren: Abigail, Anderson, and Alexander Taylor.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 30 to May 3, 2020
