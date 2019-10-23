|
|
Dorothy Louise Miller
Monticello - Dorothy Miller, age 82, lived a full and beautiful life - raising a family, living in the country, owning businesses, being a writer, artist, and compassionate contributor to her communities.
Born in Woodland, CA, July 31, 1937, and raised in Gravette, Ark., she settled in Monticello, FL in 1971. Dorothy later worked at Legal Services of North Florida in Tallahassee, FL; served many years as reporter and award-winning editor of the Monticello (Florida) News; co-founded a regional newspaper Georgia South in Boston, GA; and owned and operated Bush Baby - a Junk, Art, and Antique Store in Monticello, FL - for 28 years. She also earned a law degree from Florida State University in 1990.
Dorothy exhibited and taught her artwork - including paintings, fabric art, stained glass, and crocheted rag rugs - throughout Florida. Her latest dream was to convert a Monticello warehouse into an art school, studio and gallery.
In 2011, she co-authored a book, titled "Peckerwood - A Writers' Colony and a State of Being," with the builder of her unique, artsy home. Dorothy passed away peacefully there October 14, 2019.
This creative soul and bright light was deeply loved and will be greatly missed.
Dorothy is survived by her four children: Sherri Wellborn of Brenham, TX, Donna Parker of Jacksons Gap, AL, Steven McKenna of Tallahassee, FL, and Savannah Rogers of Peoria, AZ, and her husband. Dorothy also leaves behind a younger brother, Kenneth Parrick, of Gravette, AR, and his family, plus 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
The family welcomes visitors at Beggs Funeral Home in Monticello, FL, from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, immediately followed by a casual, colorful service celebrating Dottie's vibrant life in the Beggs chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to Legal Services of North Florida, Jefferson Arts Gallery of Monticello, Refuge House of Tallahassee, or … chocolate.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019