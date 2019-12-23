|
Dorothy M. George
Tallahassee, FL - Dorothy Mae Walker George, 70, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL. Viewing/visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Woodville. Mrs. George had been a housekeeper and a member of Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church. Among her survivors are her daughter, Yvonne (Lawrence) McCray; son, Apostle Fernandez (Prophetess Angela) Ross;10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Walker; brothers, Elder Shadrick (Sylvia) Walker and Paul Walker, Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019