Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
1:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
Tallahassee, FL - Dorothy Mae Walker George, 70, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Saturday, December 21, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL. Viewing/visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Tillman's. Burial will follow in St. Peter Cemetery, Woodville. Mrs. George had been a housekeeper and a member of Greater Mt. Zion P.B. Church. Among her survivors are her daughter, Yvonne (Lawrence) McCray; son, Apostle Fernandez (Prophetess Angela) Ross;10 grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister, Yvonne Walker; brothers, Elder Shadrick (Sylvia) Walker and Paul Walker, Jr.; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 23 to Dec. 26, 2019
