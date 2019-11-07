|
Dorothy Maney
Tallahassee - Dorothy Lee Woodworth Maney, born on January 5th, 1932 in Fayette, New York, passed away on November 5th, 2019, in Tallahassee, Florida.
In 1951, Dorothy married her beloved husband, Bob Maney, In Geneva, New York. During their 53 years together, Dorothy and Bob loved traveling, first with their four children, then after retirement, throughout the nation in their customized Ford vans. They visited most every state, enjoying the beauty of our national and state parks as well as all the new people they met.
After Bob's passing in 2005, Dorothy loved spending time with her family and traveling both stateside and abroad. She visited every continent and was especially tickled to have stood at both the North and South poles.
Dorothy and Bob moved from Geneva, New York in 1988 to their home in Tallahassee, Florida and enjoyed spending time with their family and watching the arrival of grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Dorothy enjoyed her life in Tallahassee with three daughters and their families: Pattie Maney and Tom Zingale; Mary Maney Vancore and her sons Jake, Sam and Michael, and Nancy Maney Linehan and Mark Linehan and their son Jeff, his daughter Rayna and their daughter Anna, her husband Nic Ross and their daughter Langley and son Bennett. She also loved her many visits over the years with son Bob Maney and his wife, Jane Gutschenritter Maney, in Monona and Manitowish Waters, Wisconsin.
Dorothy loved her family dearly and is survived by her sister, June Mills (husband Bill, deceased); brother Richard Woodworth and wife Essie and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her parents, Gerald Woodworth and Irene Cooley Woodworth and her brother Jerry Woodworth and his wife Doris.
Dorothy's family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers of Azalea Gardens and Big Bend Hospice who provided wonderful care and kindnesses to Dorothy and her family during these last months.
In honor of Dorothy's request, there will be no formal funeral service. Please consider making memorial contributions to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019