Dorothy Maxine Summers
Bristol - Dorothy Maxine Summers, age 84, of Bristol, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her family, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Maxine was born on April 7, 1935 in Cairo, GA to Wyatt and Loyce Prince. She lived in Cairo until she was in the 10th grade when her family moved to Havana, where she graduated from Havana High School, and lived until moving to Bristol in 1989. She was a bank teller and worked for the Quincy State Bank until retiring after 32 years. She was a member of Lake Mystic Baptist Church and also attended Rivertown Community Church with her family. Maxine's greatest joy in life was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attending all of their sporting events and competitions.
She is predeceased by her parents; husband of 16 years, Lester Summers; sisters, Betty Prince and Sarah Adams and grandson, Marty Church. Survivors include a daughter, Gay Nelson Califf (Wayne) of Bristol; son, Jerry Nelson (Teressa) of Tallahassee; brother, H.W. Prince (Paulette) of Clermont, FL; grandchildren, Jason King (Heather) of Blountstown, Erica Dees (Marty) of Watford City, ND and Justin Nelson (Daphne) of Tallahassee; great-grandchildren, Amber and Michael King; Jake and Emily Dees; Ava and Eden Mallory; nephew, David Prince of Tallahassee; niece, Michelle Estep of Destin; step-children, Walt Summers (Danielle) and Angela Summers Read and their children, Clarissa Gordon, Jessica Read Hobbs and Summer Read, all of Bristol.
A celebration of Maxine's life will be held at 3:00PM CST (4:00PM EST) on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Rivertown Community Church, 19359 SR 71 N in Blountstown, with a reception immediately following. A private inurnment will take place at a later date.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home in Bristol (850-643-3636 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019