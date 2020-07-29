Dorothy McNeill Dunn
Dorothy McNeill Dunn (Dot) passed away on July 25, 2020. Dot, a true southern lady, was born in Tallahassee, Florida on September 28, 1924, the third of five children of Louise Medina Proctor McNeill and Malcolm Collins McNeill, Sr. Dot is preceded in death by her father Malcolm, her mother Louise, her husband Wallace, her sisters Mary Alice M. Tolle and Theresa M. Turner and her brother Malcolm C. McNeill, Jr. Dot is survived by her brother Dane A. McNeill (Pat); her two children Deborah Anne Dunn and Wallace Dunn II (Kathy); her three grandchildren, Erin D. Snyder (Adam), Bryan M. Dunn (Julia) and Casey D. Dunn (Scarlet); her six great grandchildren and so many other family members all of whom she loved dearly.
Dot was a graduate of Leon High School in Tallahassee, Fl. She later graduated from Emory University School of Nursing in Atlanta, Ga. In addition to being a Registered Nurse, Dot later became a Real Estate Agent and Broker in Florida, a Licensed Private Pilot and a Licensed Ship Captain.
Dot moved with her husband and children to Ocala, Florida in the early 1950's. In 1976 she moved from Ocala to Dunnellon to a new home that they built on the Rainbow River, which she loved.
Dot was a very active member of the United Methodist Church in Ocala and Dunnellon, Fl, the Ocala Woman's Club and the City of Dunnellon where she attended regular monthly city council meetings and City council workshops. Dot also volunteered for many years at Rainbow Springs State Park.
The family would like to thank the wonderful staff and doctors of TimberRidge Rehabilitation and Nursing Center and the wonderful caregivers of CareTime for their service and companionship to Dot over the past months.
The family wishes to have a Friends and Family Celebration of Life at a later date. Roberts Funeral Home of Dunnellon will be handling all arrangements. In lieu of flowers please consider a gift to Dot's favorite charity, the Florida United Methodist Children's Home (website:fumch.org) or to your favorite charity
.
Condolences for the family can be left at www.robertsofdunnellon.com