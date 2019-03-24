Services
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Hosford, FL
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
3:00 PM
Grace United Methodist Church
Hosford, FL
Dorothy Russell "Dot" Ward


Dorothy "Dot" Russell Ward

Telogia - Dorothy R. Ward, 91, of Telogia, Florida passed away on March 21, 2019. She was born in Hosford, Florida on March 9, 1928 and graduated from Liberty County High School. She married Joe Edd Ward on January 10, 1952. "Dot" had a career at the Department of Transportation, previously known as, the State Road Department, as a Right of Way Specialist, with 38 years of service. She was a dedicated wife and a compassionate mother and grandmother. She was also a member of Grace United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her daughter, Jan Ward Cain (Steve); grandchildren, Jayson Cain (Christy) and Christa Cain McClellan (Casey); grandchildren, Jayden Cain, Luke Pararo and Adyson Grace Cain; sister-in-law, Betty Ward Roberts. She was preceded in death by her parents, Okly Russell and Stella Davis Russell; husband, Joe Edd Ward; brother, Allen Russell and sister, Doris Smith.

A visitation will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Hosford, FL, on March 24, 2019 at 2 pm, with funeral service following at 3 pm. Interment will be ay Wesley Chapel Cemetery, with no service.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 24, 2019
