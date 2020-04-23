Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Ruth Mihalik Soules


1925 - 2020
Dorothy Ruth Mihalik Soules Obituary
Dorothy Ruth Mihalik Soules

Tallahassee - Dorothy Ruth Mihalik Soules, age 95, passed away on April 23, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born in Stratford, Connecticut to parents Stephen and Anna Mihalik. Later in life, she became a legal secretary in Miami Beach and a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church after moving to Tallahassee in 2015.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, her ten siblings, and her husband Jerry Soules. She is survived by her caretakers: her niece Sandy Kelley and her nephew in-law Duncan Kelley. She also leaves behind many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020
