Dorothy Sims Rayburn
Tallahassee - Services for Dorothy Sims Rayburn of Tallahassee will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at Allen & Allen Funeral Home Chapel in Thomasville, GA. Rev. David Cook will officiate and internment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Mrs. Rayburn passed away on July 7th, 2019 at her residence in Tallahassee. Dorothy was born on April 17th, 1934. She was the daughter of the late William Edward Sims and late Elizabeth Sims. She was retired from Publix supermarket. Her hobbies were growing flowers and enjoyed cooking. She was a devoted and loving mother and grandmother. She is survived by her daughters; Doris Evans and husband Dwight of Monticello, FL and Sharon Davisson and husband Captain Joe Davisson of Eden Isles, La; 4 grand-children, 4 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to sign her online memorial tribute page at www.allenfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 8, 2019