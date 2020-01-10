Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Dean
Dorothy V. Dean


1924 - 2020
Dorothy V. Dean Obituary
Dorothy V. Dean

Tallahassee - Dorothy V. Dean, age 95, passed away on January 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, Fl. Dot was born in Toledo OH on May 19, 1924 to Valentine and Sophia Pokrywka. She was married to Franklin Dean from July 23, 1960 until he passed on March 31, 2019. Dot will be sadly missed by her many loving friends and family.

A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14th at 11:00 AM at Gray Memorial U.M.C, 2201 Old Bainbridge Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32303.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
