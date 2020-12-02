1/1
Dorothy W. Gray
Dorothy W. Gray

Tallahassee - Our beloved mother Dorothy W. Gray of Tallahassee went to be with her Lord and Savior at the age of 92. Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years Lewis T. Gray and her son Lewis O. Gray. She is survived by four children, James Kight (Cindy), Roy Kight (Nikki), and Gail Henderson (John) all of Calhoun, GA and Charles Kight (Jane) of Franklin, TN. Dorothy was the proud grandmother of 19 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 8 great-great grandchildren.

Originally from Chipley, Florida, Dorothy lived in Tallahassee with her loving husband. After more than 20 years of dedicated service, she retired from Leon Propane. Dorothy enjoyed traveling and camping with her family and friends. More than anything Dorothy was devoted to her family. She taught us all the importance of family and the need to keep those bonds strong.

Dorothy will be laid to rest beside her husband at Culley's MeadowWood Memorial Park, 700 Timberlane Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312. A Celebration of Life for Dorothy will be held at another time.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 2 to Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
