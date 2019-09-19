|
|
Dorothy Washington Andrews
Tallahassee - Dorothy Washington Andrews passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Old Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing will be Saturday, September 21, 2019.
She was married 59 years to Nathan Andrews, Sr. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn J. Henry and Mary A. Washington, son Nathan Andrews, Jr, stepsons Oscar Robinson (Debbie) Hendersonville, NC, Nathaniel Andrews (Plassce) St. Petersburg, FL, six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019