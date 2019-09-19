Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
1:30 PM
Old Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church
Dorothy Washington Andrews


1927 - 2019
Dorothy Washington Andrews Obituary
Dorothy Washington Andrews

Tallahassee - Dorothy Washington Andrews passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019. Services will be held Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at Old Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church with interment at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Viewing will be Saturday, September 21, 2019.

She was married 59 years to Nathan Andrews, Sr. She is survived by her daughters Carolyn J. Henry and Mary A. Washington, son Nathan Andrews, Jr, stepsons Oscar Robinson (Debbie) Hendersonville, NC, Nathaniel Andrews (Plassce) St. Petersburg, FL, six grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, one great great grandchild, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 19, 2019
