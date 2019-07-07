|
Dorothy Weitsman Abels Harris
Tallahassee - Beloved and devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, Dorothy was born April 9, 1917, and passed away February 3, 2019- just shy of her 102nd birthday. Bright, beautiful, and courageous Dorothy was always ready with words of encouragement. Her principles defined her. She inspired compassion and fairness. Her wit, elegance, kindness and creativity were limitless. Widowed as a young woman, she raised three children independently while working as a registered nurse for nearly 50 years.
Dorothy was born in Brooklyn to Alice and Albert Weitsman and raised in Annapolis, Chicago, and New York. While training at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore, Dorothy met the love of her life, Dr. Jules Charles Abels. They married in 1941 and had three children in New York City, before Jules died in 1947.
Fulfilling a promise to Jules, Dorothy moved her family to a warmer climate, choosing Hollywood, Florida in 1950. In 1976, after her children were grown, Dorothy married Saul Harris (d. 1982).
In 1992, Dorothy moved to Tallahassee where she lived with her daughter, son-in-law, and family. During her retired years there, she enjoyed her children and grandchildren, worked in her daughter's store, Care Packages, and took advantage of the cultural arts. Her involvement and impact touched many events and projects in and around downtown Tallahassee. She remained positive and engaged despite the limitations of near-blindness, for the last ten years of her life.
Dorothy was a steadfast and cherished matriarch survived by her sons, Michael (Jackie) Abels and Robert (Nikki) Abels and her daughter Susan (Charles) Stratton; her grandchildren Jason Abels, Amy (Bruce) Gelb, James (Amber) Abels, David Abels and Joshua, Sarah, and Eric (Corinne) Stratton, She will also be missed by her five great grandchildren Eli, Jake, and Eva Gelb, Thomas Robert Abels and Rhea Stratton; and nephew Richard (Claire) Kay and family and her many friends.
The family is thankful for the many relatives and friends who were an integral part of Dorothy's life and will forever be grateful for the love and devotion of her caregivers: Norvella Frasier, Anissa Henry, Sharonda Thornton, Tina Donald, and Natasha Johnson.
Dorothy was laid to rest next to her husband, Jules Abels, in Fairview, New Jersey.
Donations in Dorothy's memory to the , Holocaust Education Resource Council, or Tallahassee Animal Shelter Foundation would be most meaningful.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019