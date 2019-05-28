|
Dorothy Wharton
Tallahassee - Dorothy Ross Thompson Wharton, age 96, passed quietly on Sunday May 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by James N. Wharton, her husband of 58 years and a daughter, Susan Annette Wharton Russell.
She is survived by her sons, David (wife Elizabeth), Steve (wife Kathy), Jim, John (wife Allison) and daughters, Ann (husband Pat) and Syndi (husband David). She leaves behind numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Dorothy was born in Baxter, Arkansas on October 31, 1922. She was raised in Pine Bluff where she met her husband, Jimmy. They were married in Thomasville, Georgia where he was stationed prior to shipping out in World War II. Dorothy or Ma, as she was known, will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 28, 2019