Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Rilla M.B. Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
St. Rilla M.B. Church
Resources
Dorothy Wilson Barrington

Dorothy Wilson Barrington Obituary
Dorothy Wilson Barrington

Orlando, FL - Dorothy "Dot" Lawrence Wilson Barrington, 83, of Orlando and formerly of Monticello passed on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at St. Rilla M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Dot graduated high school in Starke, FL and was a longtime member of Mt. Zion AME Church. She was a teacher's aide at Jefferson County Elementary School. Her love and legacy will live forever in the hearts of her daughter, Angela Barrington Austin; one raised as a son, John (Lizzie) Wilson; grandchildren, Lesley "Kricket" (Endia) Seabrooks and Brandon Frank Barrington; three great-grandchildren; several siblings, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Dot's husband, Frank preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019
