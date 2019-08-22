|
|
Dorothy Wilson Barrington
Orlando, FL - Dorothy "Dot" Lawrence Wilson Barrington, 83, of Orlando and formerly of Monticello passed on Sunday, August 18, 2019. Funeral services are 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at St. Rilla M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Zion Cemetery, Lloyd, FL. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Dot graduated high school in Starke, FL and was a longtime member of Mt. Zion AME Church. She was a teacher's aide at Jefferson County Elementary School. Her love and legacy will live forever in the hearts of her daughter, Angela Barrington Austin; one raised as a son, John (Lizzie) Wilson; grandchildren, Lesley "Kricket" (Endia) Seabrooks and Brandon Frank Barrington; three great-grandchildren; several siblings, in-laws, other relatives and friends. Dot's husband, Frank preceded her in death.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019