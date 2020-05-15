|
Douglas Cody Dickinson
Tallahassee - Douglas Cody Dickinson, 34, of Tallahassee, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020.
Cody was a lifelong resident of Tallahassee and a graduate of Lincoln High School. He worked at Momentum Fitness and enjoyed being the caretaker of the family farm. Cody had an exceptional intuition for people and made a momentous impact on so many lives. He had a larger than life personality and was truly blessed with a polite, kind, gentle, and compassionate soul. He will be deeply loved and missed by his family but also by his vast number of friends who will forever hold him close to their hearts.
Life has a unique way of presenting circumstances that we must all deal with. In 2008, Cody suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a motorcycle accident. He fought hard for his happiness every day and it was truly remarkable the positive influence Cody was to so many of us. His gift to the world was the light and laughter he spread to everyone despite his internal struggle.
Survivors include his father, Doug Dickinson (Linda) and his mother, Pamela Rosi (John); sister, Ciera Dickinson Hager (Austin); sister, Mariah Lee (Jimmie, Jaiven, Solé); maternal grandmother, Shirley Pantaleon; and a vast extension of beloved aunts, uncles, cousins, step-siblings, and loving girlfriend Marie Bevans. He was predeceased by his grandparents, Boots Dickinson Howse (Paul), Bud Dickinson, Igmedio Pantaleon and dearest cousin, Lawson Mayfield.
A private service will be held at MeadowWood Memorial Park. The Dickinson family will host a celebration of Cody's life at a later date.
"Nurture strength of spirit to shield you in sudden misfortune.
But do not distress yourself with dark imaginings.
Many fears are born of fatigue and loneliness.
Beyond a wholesome discipline,
be gentle with yourself.
You are a child of the universe,
no less than the trees and the stars;
you have a right to be here.
And whether or not it is clear to you,
no doubt the universe is unfolding as it should.
Therefore be at peace with God,
whatever you conceive Him to be,
and whatever your labors and aspirations,
in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul." - Max Ehrmann
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 15 to May 17, 2020