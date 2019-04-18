Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Beth Page M.B. Church
Douglas Leonard Sr. Obituary
Douglas Leonard, Sr.

Monticello, FL - Douglas "Ned" Leonard, Sr., 75, passed on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Beth Page M.B. Church, with burial in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Capps. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO 850-997-5553. Ned was a U.S. Navy veteran and a retired employee of Parks & Recreation with the City of Tallahassee. He was predeceased by his wife, Rachel Parrish Leonard, on October 15, 2018. He is survived by his children, Douglas (Teresa), Israel, Tyrone, Timothy, Travis (Selina) and Vivian Leonard; Irish (Roosevelt) and Keechia Parrish, Toungia (Pharory) Greene and Janie Green; brother, Alex (Rebecca) Leonard; and several grand and great-grandchildren; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 18, 2019
