Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Mishler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas Lynn Mishler Jr.


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas Lynn Mishler Jr. Obituary
Douglas Lynn Mishler, Jr.

Freeport, formerly of Tallahassee - Douglas Lynn Mishler, Jr., 64, of Freeport, Florida, formerly of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home, with his loving family at his side.

Born in Groton, Connecticut on June 17, 1955, he was a son of the late Douglas Lynn Mishler, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Florence Newman Mishler. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he was a retired mortgage broker and enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and motorcycles. He was also a faithful member at Destiny Church in Freeport.

Survivors include his wife, Karen Marie Schaffer Mishler; children, Nicole Park (husband, Aaron), Douglas Lynn Mishler, III (wife, Courtney) and Daniel Mishler; grandchildren, Olivia Park, Micah Park, Georgia Grace Mishler and Levi Douglas Mishler. Also surviving are his siblings, Beth Mishler, Gail Mishler (husband, Rick Murray) and Fran Pierson (husband, Russ); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral is 12:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at 2:00 PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -