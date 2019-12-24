|
|
Douglas Lynn Mishler, Jr.
Freeport, formerly of Tallahassee - Douglas Lynn Mishler, Jr., 64, of Freeport, Florida, formerly of Tallahassee, passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019, at his home, with his loving family at his side.
Born in Groton, Connecticut on June 17, 1955, he was a son of the late Douglas Lynn Mishler, Sr. and the late Elizabeth Florence Newman Mishler. A proud veteran of the United States Air Force, he was a retired mortgage broker and enjoyed fishing, going to the beach and motorcycles. He was also a faithful member at Destiny Church in Freeport.
Survivors include his wife, Karen Marie Schaffer Mishler; children, Nicole Park (husband, Aaron), Douglas Lynn Mishler, III (wife, Courtney) and Daniel Mishler; grandchildren, Olivia Park, Micah Park, Georgia Grace Mishler and Levi Douglas Mishler. Also surviving are his siblings, Beth Mishler, Gail Mishler (husband, Rick Murray) and Fran Pierson (husband, Russ); as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral is 12:00 PM, Friday, December 27, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home, with interment following at 2:00 PM at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019