Douglas Stephen Melvin IITallahassee - Douglas Stephen Melvin II, of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away peacefully in his sleep on September 7, 2020.Doug was a hard-working professional businessman who retired in 2017, as the Deputy Bureau Chief, for the department of Elevator Safety.He was a wonderful family man and was always there as a husband, father, grandfather and brother.He is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Sally, stepson, Richard, grandchildren, Tabetha and Travis, great grandchildren, Noah, Nathan, and Jensen, two brothers, Stephen and Alan.A Memorial will be announced later.The family has requested donations be made to the "Woodrun Baptist Church", Tallahassee, FL.Douglas will be missed by all who cherished and loved him!