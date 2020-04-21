Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas "Doug" West


1947 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Douglas "Doug" West Obituary
Douglas "Doug" West

Tallahassee - Douglas (Doug) Bradley West of Tallahassee, Florida passed away at his home Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a beloved son, husband, father and uncle who will be greatly missed. Doug was born October 5, 1947 in Bel Air, Maryland.

After graduating from Havre de Grace High School (class of 1965), Havre de Grace, Maryland, he served in the U.S. Army from January 1966 to January 1968 and was stationed in Germany.

Doug went to New York State Ranger School in Wanakena, New York and graduated June 1971. He was employed by the U.S. Forest Service, National Forest in Florida from October 1974 until retirement December 2010, 4 years on Wakulla Ranger District as a Forest Technician and 32 years in the Supervisor's Office as a Planning Technician for processing timber sales contracts and timber sales accounting.

Doug is survived by his wife, Peggy Jean Logue West (love of his life of close to 42 years) who is formerly of Bainbridge, Georgia; BHS class member of 1973. He is also survived by his children, Kevin and Rachel West of Tallahassee, Florida; his mother, Daisy Mae Hawkins West of Crawfordville, Florida; father-in-law, Dalvin C. Logue of Bainbridge, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Ronald (wife, Joanie) and Glenn Logue of Bainbridge, Georgia; two beloved cats, Sunny and Graycee "Purr". He has a multitude of relatives scattered throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida and Georgia.

Doug is predeceased by his father, Bradley C. West; and brother, Don E. West; pets, Penny (dog) Tobey and Midnight (cats).

For many years Doug and Peggy have supported various church and charity groups. There will be no formal funeral service. A special thanks to Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.culleysmeadowwoodfuneral.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -