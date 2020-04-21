|
|
Douglas "Doug" West
Tallahassee - Douglas (Doug) Bradley West of Tallahassee, Florida passed away at his home Sunday, April 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was a beloved son, husband, father and uncle who will be greatly missed. Doug was born October 5, 1947 in Bel Air, Maryland.
After graduating from Havre de Grace High School (class of 1965), Havre de Grace, Maryland, he served in the U.S. Army from January 1966 to January 1968 and was stationed in Germany.
Doug went to New York State Ranger School in Wanakena, New York and graduated June 1971. He was employed by the U.S. Forest Service, National Forest in Florida from October 1974 until retirement December 2010, 4 years on Wakulla Ranger District as a Forest Technician and 32 years in the Supervisor's Office as a Planning Technician for processing timber sales contracts and timber sales accounting.
Doug is survived by his wife, Peggy Jean Logue West (love of his life of close to 42 years) who is formerly of Bainbridge, Georgia; BHS class member of 1973. He is also survived by his children, Kevin and Rachel West of Tallahassee, Florida; his mother, Daisy Mae Hawkins West of Crawfordville, Florida; father-in-law, Dalvin C. Logue of Bainbridge, Georgia; brothers-in-law, Ronald (wife, Joanie) and Glenn Logue of Bainbridge, Georgia; two beloved cats, Sunny and Graycee "Purr". He has a multitude of relatives scattered throughout Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Florida and Georgia.
Doug is predeceased by his father, Bradley C. West; and brother, Don E. West; pets, Penny (dog) Tobey and Midnight (cats).
For many years Doug and Peggy have supported various church and charity groups. There will be no formal funeral service. A special thanks to Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020