Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Doyle J. Smith


1936 - 2019
Doyle J. Smith Obituary
Doyle J. Smith

Tallahassee - Doyle J. Smith, loving husband and father, passed away on July 20, 2019, at the age of 90. He is survived by his loving wife, Henrietta "Hankie" Smith of Lynn Haven, FL; daughter, Nancy Kate Howser of Kansas City, MO; and a niece, Pat Messer Stillman of Tallahassee, FL.

Visitation will be held at Tallahassee Memory Gardens at 4037 North Monroe St. Tallahassee FL. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, from 2 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. A graveside service will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, in the Garden of the Last Supper. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 23, 2019
