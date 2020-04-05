Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Resources
More Obituaries for Drusilla Edge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge Obituary
Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge

Tallahassee - Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge passed away on April 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born and raised in Jacksonville, the daughter of Earl E. Jones and Florence Wolff Jones. She is survived by her sister Angela Arnett and her children Edward Northup Gadsby III and Angela Layton Gadsby. Services will be on Amelia Island at a future date. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Drusilla's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -