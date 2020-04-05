|
Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge
Tallahassee - Drusilla Agnes Jones Edge passed away on April 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, Florida. She was born and raised in Jacksonville, the daughter of Earl E. Jones and Florence Wolff Jones. She is survived by her sister Angela Arnett and her children Edward Northup Gadsby III and Angela Layton Gadsby. Services will be on Amelia Island at a future date. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 5 to Apr. 12, 2020