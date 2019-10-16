|
Dustin K. McIntyre
Quincy - Dustin K. McIntyre, 33 of Quincy, FL, passed away on Monday, September 30, 2019, at his home in Quincy, FL.
A remembrance service/family visitation will be held at 10:00am on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Faith Funeral Home 6972 Florida/Georgia Hwy, Havana, FL 32333, which has overseen all arrangements. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Dustin McIntyre was born April 20, 1986 in Tallahassee Florida to Ruam McIntyre and the late Jerry McIntyre. He loved playing music, fishing, motorsports, and spending his time with family and friends especially his two daughters who he loved immensely. He enjoyed working with his hands and had worked in the electrical and HVAC industries for over a decade.
He was preceded in death by his father, Jerry A. McIntyre.
He is survived by his daughters Abigail McIntyre and Ada Frost-McIntyre; Mother Ruam McIntyre; Siblings Stacy McIntyre and Sumrieng (Bee) Bek; nephews Jerry, Joseph, Isaac, and Ezekiel McIntyre; and niece Azelin McIntyre; All of which loved him very much.
The Family is requesting that in lieu of flowers that memorial donations be made in Dustin's name to https://namiflorida.org/.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019