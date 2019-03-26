|
|
Dustin Ronald Martin
Hosford - Dustin Ronald Martin, age 31, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Dustin was born in Tallahassee, Florida to parents Ronald J. Martin and Sarah Oder Martin. He was a lineman for Talquin Electric Inc.
The family will be receiving guests at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.) on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. to be immediately followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m.
Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019