Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dustin Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dustin Ronald Martin


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dustin Ronald Martin Obituary
Dustin Ronald Martin

Hosford - Dustin Ronald Martin, age 31, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Dustin was born in Tallahassee, Florida to parents Ronald J. Martin and Sarah Oder Martin. He was a lineman for Talquin Electric Inc.

The family will be receiving guests at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee (200 John Knox Rd.) on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. to be immediately followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m.

Todd Wahlquist of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Download Now