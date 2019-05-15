|
Dustin Wayne Brown
Panama City - Dustin Wayne Brown, 28, died May 10, 2019. He was born October 29, 1990 in West Palm Beach, the son of Angie Williams Skiver and Chad A. Brown.
A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 17, at 3 p.m. at Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee with Pastor Doug Bedgood officiating. The family will receive visitors at Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee 32311, from 6 to 8 Thursday evening.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Beggs Funeral Home, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 15, 2019