Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM
Celebration Baptist Church
Tallahassee, FL
Panama City - Dustin Wayne Brown, 28, died May 10, 2019. He was born October 29, 1990 in West Palm Beach, the son of Angie Williams Skiver and Chad A. Brown.

A Celebration of his life will be held Friday, May 17, at 3 p.m. at Celebration Baptist Church in Tallahassee with Pastor Doug Bedgood officiating. The family will receive visitors at Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee 32311, from 6 to 8 Thursday evening.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Beggs Funeral Home, Tallahassee.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on May 15, 2019
