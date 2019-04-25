|
|
Dwayne E. Johnson
Tallahassee - Dwayne Elvis Johnson, 58, a senior clerk with DOE transitioned Mon. April 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. April 27 at Antioch MB Church with burial at Springhill Cemetery, both in Perry. Dwayne will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 26 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife: Tanesha Johnson; daughters: Siara Johnson, Ni'jah Johnson; step children: Shanice Baity, Randarrius McClure; grandson: Gregory D. Ross III; siblings: James Garner, John Garner, Jeffery Garner, Ernest Johnson, Roosevelt Johnson, Joyce (Edward) Hamilton, Elizabeth Whetsel, Rosalind Johnson, Priscilla (Alphonso) Ellison, Rhonda (Marlon) Allen, Terri Johnson; mother-in-law, Sandra Mills of Tallahassee FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019