Services
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Reposing
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Richardson's Family Funeral Care
2627 S Adams St
Tallahassee, FL
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
2:00 PM
Antioch MB Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne E. Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Dwayne E. Johnson Obituary
Dwayne E. Johnson

Tallahassee - Dwayne Elvis Johnson, 58, a senior clerk with DOE transitioned Mon. April 22 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 2pm Sat. April 27 at Antioch MB Church with burial at Springhill Cemetery, both in Perry. Dwayne will rest in the mortuary from 3-7pm Fri. April 26 at RICHARDSON'S Tallahassee Chapel (850) 576-4144. He leaves to cherish his memories, his wife: Tanesha Johnson; daughters: Siara Johnson, Ni'jah Johnson; step children: Shanice Baity, Randarrius McClure; grandson: Gregory D. Ross III; siblings: James Garner, John Garner, Jeffery Garner, Ernest Johnson, Roosevelt Johnson, Joyce (Edward) Hamilton, Elizabeth Whetsel, Rosalind Johnson, Priscilla (Alphonso) Ellison, Rhonda (Marlon) Allen, Terri Johnson; mother-in-law, Sandra Mills of Tallahassee FL; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now