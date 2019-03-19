Resources
More Obituaries for Dwayne Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dwayne K. Green Sr.

In Memoriam Condolences Flowers

Dwayne K. Green Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of:

Dwayne K. Green, Sr.

Today it has been a year and I still cannot believe it but I have to because you are no longer near. For a time I felt as though my life had ended too. Your absence has taught me many things, and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to get me through the day. Although I'm full of sadness that you are no longer here, your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die

Always in My Heart
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.