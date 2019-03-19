|
|
In Loving Memory of:
Dwayne K. Green, Sr.
Today it has been a year and I still cannot believe it but I have to because you are no longer near. For a time I felt as though my life had ended too. Your absence has taught me many things, and now I face each day with hope and happy memories to get me through the day. Although I'm full of sadness that you are no longer here, your influence still guides me and I still feel you near. What we shared will never die
Always in My Heart
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 19, 2019