|
|
Dwight Chastain
Tallahassee - Dwight Chastain, 75, of Tallahassee passed away on February 12, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 4:00PM-6:00PM on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant son. Survivors include his loving and supportive wife of 26 years; five daughters; two granddaughters; two grandsons; one great-grandson; two brothers and their families and a bundle of funny and crazy cousins.
Dwight enjoyed his motorcycles, his corvette, kayaking, freshwater fishing, the musical group "The Eagles" and mostly spending time with his wife, family and friends and all things Seminole. Life was good!
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Chastain family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020