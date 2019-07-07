|
Dwight Clark
Greensboro - Dwight David Clark, 79, of Greensboro, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at home following a long illness. He fought a good battle and lived a tremendous testimony during this most difficult of times.
The service will be Tuesday, July 9, 10:00 AM at Providence Baptist Church with burial following at the church cemetery. Family will receive friends on Monday, July 8 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Providence Baptist Church.
A long-standing resident of Gadsden County, Florida. Dwight was a lifelong member of Providence Baptist Church where he served as a deacon.
Although he started out a farmer, Dwight began working at a local farm tractor dealership that he and a partner later purchased in 1976 and renamed Clark-Monroe Tractor Company, soon thereafter becoming the sole owner of what is now Clark Tractor Company. Dwight had a local and national reputation as a respected, reliable, and trustworthy man who knew as much about farm equipment as anyone in the business - specifically, Massey Ferguson tractors. Not one to stay in the office, he could usually be found underneath a tractor or on top of a hay baler. Other than his family, the tractor company was his proudest accomplishment.
"Papa" was an excellent role model for his children, grandchildren, and all who knew him. Underneath his simple country-boy demeanor lay a brilliant mind along with a loving, generous heart who helped his community, his church, and his friends. He was a man who rarely met a stranger, took great joy in his life's work, and was loved by his children and dogs. We should all be so fortunate.
He leaves behind his wife of 58 years, Betty (Duncan) Clark; son, David Clark (Robin); daughters; Sandra Smith and Suzanne Gilmore (Wayne); grandchildren, Elizabeth Clark-Singley (Almon), Robert Clark, Allen Smith, Caroline Gilmore, and Christopher Gilmore; sister, Carol Jean Crawford; brother, Robert (Bobby) Clark (Beverly); and many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carroll Dwight and Mildred (Edwards) Clark and a son-in-law, John Allen Smith, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Providence Baptist Church, 1612 Providence Road, Quincy, FL 32351 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Independent Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 7, 2019