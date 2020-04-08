Services
Bradwell Mortuary - Quincy
18300 Blue Star Hwy
Quincy, FL 32353
(850) 627-3700
Viewing
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Hebron AME Cemetery
Quincy, FL
Dwight N. Houston Obituary
Dwight N. Houston

Quincy - Dwight N. Houston, 63, of Quincy, died on Saturday, April 4, 2020, in Tallahassee, a native of Gadsden, he was a member of Blessed Hope M. B. Church. The graveside service will be at 11 am Saturday, April 11, 2020 at St. Hebron AME Cemetery, Quincy FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements. The viewing will be from 2-7 pm Friday, April 10, 2020 at Bradwell Mortuary.

He is survived by a spouse Annie Houston, Midway, FL, two sons Tory Houston, Quincy Florida and Brandon (Sherri) Houston, Tallahassee, FL daughter Daphne (Reginald) Kilpatrick, Crawfordville, FL, sister, Gail Houston, Quincy, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 8 to Apr. 9, 2020
